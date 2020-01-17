News Newsletter News 

Rappler CEO Maria Ressa Says 2020 is the Year That We Must Fight the Battle for Truth

Carol Brzozowski | Digital Content Next  January 17, 2020

The year 2020 will be a tipping point year for media companies. This is the year in which journalists must fight the battle for truth, according to Maria Ressa, CEO of Rappler, a digital news organization based in Manila, the Philippines.

“What we do this year – not just in the Philippines, but all around the world and especially in the United States – will determine whether or not the whole world walks into a cycle of fascism. We’ve been here before. What we do now matters.”

