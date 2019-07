In 2017, Business Insider’s top executives used their pitch at the NewFronts to talk about its short-form video know-how, which could create lines around the block for everything from rainbow bagels to oversized blocks of gooey cheese. The message: BI could use its gigantic distribution and social video content chops to do the same for businesses of all sizes.

Like & Share E&P: https://www.editorandpublisher.com/news/rather-than-viral-hits-insider-has-shifted-its-video-strategy-to-focus-on-shows/