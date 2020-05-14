Readers Have Come Through with Financial Support, but Newspapers Must Still Confront Big Consumer Revenue Questions Around COVID-19
In the span of about 10 weeks, local newspapers that were leaning hard into a push for digital subscriptions in 2020 instead dropped their paywalls amid a spike of traffic to coverage of the COVID-19 crisis, but then saw a surge in digital subscriptions and reader support anyway.
They’re hitting reader revenue goals ahead of schedule, but face deeper questions about sustainability amid the economic fallout of a global pandemic.Read More