Readers with Ad Blockers More Likely to Keep Subscriptions, Medill Study Finds
An analysis of subscriber behavior data by Northwestern University’s Spiegel Research Center has found that a news organization’s customers who use an ad blocker are more likely to keep their subscriptions.
The new study, while limited in scope, raises important questions about whether news outlets are turning off some of their best customers with intrusive advertising, and whether their bottom line might be better served by curtailing or customizing those ads.Read More