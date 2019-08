Recruitology, a leading provider of digital recruitment solutions for media companies and employers, today announced a deal with BH Media Group to launch its white-label solutions on all BH Media digital properties. Recruitology’s solutions provide businesses looking for talent an efficient and effective one-stop way to post and promote jobs on dozens of job sites including Indeed, Glassdoor, Nexxt, and CareerBuilder.

