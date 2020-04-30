News Newsletter News 

Reluctant Managers, Fewer Resources, and Inertia Contribute to the Sorry State of Security in Journalism

Sarah Scire | Nieman Lab   April 30, 2020

You probably know you should turn on two-factor authentication and use a password manager. But do you? Does everyone in your newsroom?

Journalists often have to be visible online for their jobs. This visibility comes with personal and institutional risks, though, from hacking to harassment. A Tow Center report released today found many news organizations are not providing the training, resources, or encouragement to protect journalists, sources, internal information, and the organization’s reputation.

