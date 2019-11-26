Renewing Philanthropy’s Commitment to Local Journalism
A taxi swerved onto the sidewalk at the intersection of Fulton and Adelphi streets in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene neighborhood and knocked over a pedestrian signal. This incident might be considered a story with a happy ending, since the only loss was the crosswalk post. But in a world without local news coverage, an accident averted is not a story at all, and neither, it turned out, was a traffic sign that remained broken for months afterward.Read More