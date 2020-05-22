Rep. Devin Nunes Fails in Bid to Stick It to CNN in Virginia Court

Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Calif) is no Johnny Depp. On Friday, the Congressman suffered a setback in his defamation lawsuit against CNN when a federal judge in Virginia decided to stand up to forum shopping by transferring his case out.

The highly litigious Nunes is asserting $435 million in damages (a comical amount that doesn’t include additionally claimed interest) over what he alleges to be a “demonstrably false hit piece” about a meeting between him and an ex-Ukrainian prosecutor to discuss dirt on Joe Biden.