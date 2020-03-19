Rep. McCaul Warns China’s Expulsion of U.S. Journalists Undermines Global Security

The top Republican on the House Foreign Affairs Committee on Thursday condemned China’s recent move to expel 13 American journalists in response to a new visa limit imposed by the Trump administration on Chinese state-owned media in the U.S.

In a letter to the ambassador of the People’s Republic of China, Cui Tiankai, Rep. Michael McCaul of Texas slammed what he called “ill-advised and dangerous” actions and called on the Chinese government to reverse the decision banning the journalists.