Report for America is Sending 225 Journalists into Local Newsrooms Around the Country

Report for America announced Thursday that it’s placing 225 journalists into 162 local newsrooms.

It’s the biggest expansion since launching in 2017. The nonprofit places journalists into local newsrooms for up to two years, sharing salary costs between RFA, the newsroom and the community. The expansion takes RFA, an initiative of the GroundTruth Project, from its current 59, and it comes during tough times for the industry and the world with a global pandemic and its especially devastating impact on local newsrooms.