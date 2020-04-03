Reporter From Pro-Trump Channel Attends White House Coronavirus Briefing, Defying Press Corps

One day after her employer was kicked out of the rotation to cover daily press briefings by President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, OAN correspondent Chanel Rion was back in the briefing room at press secretary Stephanie Grisham’s request—putting her at odds with the rest of the White House press corps.

Rion also attended Tuesday and Wednesday’s briefings at Grisham’s invitation, standing in the back of the room in violation of new rules put in place by the White House Correspondents’ Association.