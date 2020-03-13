Reporters Without Borders Uses Minecraft to Sneak Censored Works Across Borders

Censorship takes many forms, but even the most restrictive countries can’t block every single path for information they’d rather not get in (or out). Reporters Without Borders has identified a surprising new platform for hosting banned content: Minecraft.

The organization, collaborating with reporters, Minecraft pros and, of course, a creative agency, has produced an enormous in-game “Uncensored Library” that hosts a variety of suppressed reportage from places like Saudi Arabia, Russia and Vietnam.