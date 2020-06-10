Reporting on Gender-Based Violence During Quarantine

Life in quarantine has its challenges: figuring out how to work, study, keep a daily routine and be productive, to name a few. But not everyone experiences quarantine the same way. Some people live in vulnerable conditions, and quarantine makes things worse.

Some people—mostly women and children—live in situations of violence at home, where the aggressors are their partners, fathers, brothers or other relatives. In quarantine they are locked up with them 24 hours a day without being able to go out, and without moments of relief when their aggressor leaves the house.