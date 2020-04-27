Research: Infographics are Key COVID-19 Content Engagement Tools

While live blogs have been the best single performing editorial content formats during the pandemic, newsrooms have found success with other formats, too.

Live blogs made 39% of the top 100 list of best-performing articles across 700 publishers in 70 countries, per Chartbeat data, but they amassed 45% of total engagement time.

The second-best performing format was the infographic, as 8% of articles generated 12% of total engagement.