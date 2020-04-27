Content Coronavirus News Newsletter News 

Research: Infographics are Key COVID-19 Content Engagement Tools

Grzegorz Piechota | INMA   April 27, 2020

While live blogs have been the best single performing editorial content formats during the pandemic, newsrooms have found success with other formats, too.

Live blogs made 39% of the top 100 list of best-performing articles across 700 publishers in 70 countries, per Chartbeat data, but they amassed 45% of total engagement time.

The second-best performing format was the infographic, as 8% of articles generated 12% of total engagement.

