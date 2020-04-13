Research: Readers Seek Local News During COVID-19 Pandemic

Newsrooms are still adjusting to the realities of reporting in the age of coronavirus: working from home, meeting deadlines in spite of a pared down staff, and confronting a myriad of other challenges that continue to pop up. They do all of this while navigating the constant flow of coronavirus updates.

During this difficult time, the Center for Media Engagement is looking for ways to ensure newsrooms stay connected with their audiences. We’ve already shared some of our research-based tips for building audience trust and encouraging engagement. Now, we’re helping newsrooms identify the coronavirus coverage viewers and readers find most important.