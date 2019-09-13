Researchers Analyzed More Than 300,000 Local News Stories on Facebook. Here’s What They Found.
The distribution and consumption of news on social media is a central concern for the future of journalism as social media platforms have become a prominent component of the news ecosystem. And, after enduring criticism about their possible role in undermining local journalism, social media platforms have become more active in their efforts to help sustain and promote local journalism.
