News Newsletter News 

Researchers Analyzed More Than 300,000 Local News Stories on Facebook. Here’s What They Found.

Matthew Weber, Peter Andringa, and Philip M. Napoli | Nieman Lab  September 13, 2019

The distribution and consumption of news on social media is a central concern for the future of journalism as social media platforms have become a prominent component of the news ecosystem. And, after enduring criticism about their possible role in undermining local journalism, social media platforms have become more active in their efforts to help sustain and promote local journalism.

Like & Share E&P:
RSS
Follow by Email
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Visit Us
LinkedIn
Read More

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *