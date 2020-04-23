Researchers Want Social Media Companies to Preserve Coronavirus Misinformation Data
A group of scholars and nonprofit organizations have asked web platforms to keep track of the content they’re removing during the coronavirus pandemic so they can make it available to researchers studying how online information affects public health. The signatories— including Access Now, the Committee to Protect Journalists, and EU DisinfoLab—sent an open letter to social media and content sharing services, urging them to preserve data even as they remove misinformation.Read More