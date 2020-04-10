Reuters to Provide Free Climate Change Coverage to Covering Climate Now Organization Ahead of Earth Day
On the eve of the celebration of Earth Day around the world, Reuters will be offering a selection of free climate change news coverage across text, pictures, video and graphics to partners in the ‘Covering Climate Now’ initiative.
Co-founded by Columbia Journalism Review and the Nation, ‘Covering Climate Now’ is aimed at strengthening the media’s focus on the climate crisis and includes more than 400 news outlets as partners.Read More