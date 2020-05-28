Reuters Tomorrow’s News 2020 Survey Reveals Accuracy and Impartiality as the ‘Defining’ Factors of Trusted Content
Business decision makers place trusted and intelligent content as top factor when turning to online news brands, with half expecting their news consumption to grow, according to a survey published today by Reuters.
The fourth edition of Tomorrow’s News, a global survey of 1,700 professionals on Reuters.com from December 2019 to January 2020, also finds that those surveyed turn to news brands first for ‘trusted content in a trusted environment’ (87%) and have a more favorable opinion of a brand if it appears on a trusted news site (64%). Furthermore, 57% also agree that ‘the advertising content seen on a trusted news site can influence opinion of the news brand’.Read More