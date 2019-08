The Innovation In Focus summer series explored emerging and unique revenue streams being utilized by local newsrooms in the United States. These ranged from The Colorado Sun’s ad-free membership model and KPCC’s LAist use of Kickstarter to the Tyler Loop’s live events and Red Clay Media’s video driven revenue brands.

