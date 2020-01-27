Ripon Commonwealth Press Sold to Delta Media Group

After 57 years, the Ripon Commonwealth Press and Express in Ripon, Wisconsin, has new owners at the helm. Effective Jan. 1, the Lyke family sold the award-winning newspaper and shopper to Delta Media Group based in Kiel. The company owns a digital marketing agency and several newspapers.

“The Ripon area will be well served by Delta’s belief in quality journalism, as evidenced by its stellar publications and cutting-edge approach to digital strategy and media solutions,” said Tim Lyke, publisher.

Julie Bergman of Grimes, McGovern & Associates represented the Lyke family in the transaction.

Delta Media Group is an affiliate of the O’Rourke Media Group, a family-owned, Chicago-based company that currently owns and operates community newspapers, associated digital products and a marketing agency in northwestern Vermont.

Joe Mathes, currently general manager and a partner at Delta Media Group, will assume added responsibility for managing the Ripon business.

The Lyke family also owned Ripon Printers, which was acquired in a separate transaction by Walsworth, an 82-year-old, family-owned commercial printer and major publisher of yearbooks based in Marceline, Mo.

Between the two acquisitions, nearly all existing employees are expected to be retained, meeting one of the goals set by the Lyke family.