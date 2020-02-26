RJI Drone Journalism Director Proposes ID Rule Alternative to the FAA
As RJI’s director of aerial journalism, I have closely followed the Federal Aviation Administration’s proposal to require drone manufacturers to enable drones in the U.S. to transmit a digital ID while in flight. I first wrote about the plan in January, praising its ability to help clear the air of pilots who don’t follow proper safety procedures but questioning the power the proposal gives law enforcement agencies to track flights made by journalists.Read More