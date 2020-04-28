Roanoke Times Newsroom Votes to Unionize
Journalists and other news staff at The Roanoke Times have voted 47-3 to form a union in a certification election overseen by the National Labor Relations Board.
The Timesland News Guild will be represented through the Washington-Baltimore News Guild Local 32035 of The NewsGuild, part of the Communication Workers of America. The NLRB began mailing ballots April 10 to Roanoke Times newsroom employees who qualified for guild membership; ballots were counted Tuesday at the NLRB regional office in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The vote also includes the Laker Weekly, which is available in the Smith Mountain Lake area.