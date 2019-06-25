Robot Journalists Revive Hyperlocal Communities Left Behind by Declining Regional Media
This month, Swedish tech company United Robots delivered its 1 millionth article written by a robot journalist.
By comparison, the New York Times would need 11 years to publish the same number of articles.
Launched just three years ago, United Robots uses artificial intelligence and natural language generation to produce publishable news content from large datasets, mainly covering local sports, property sales and business.
