Rochester Post Bulletin Sold to Forum Communications

Forum Communications announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire the Rochester (MN) Post Bulletin from Small Newspaper Group. The sale does not include the downtown office and plant facility. A closing of the transaction is expected in the second quarter of this year. No terms of the transaction were announced.

Dirks, Van Essen, Murray & April, a media merger-and-acquisition firm based in Santa Fe, New Mexico, represented Small Newspaper Group in the transaction.

The Rochester Post Bulletin is the largest daily newspaper in southeastern Minnesota, serving 60 communities in nine counties. The Post Bulletin is published five days in the afternoon and Sunday mornings. It has been owned by the Small family since 1977.

Forum Communications, based in Fargo, North Dakota, owns 36 newspapers in North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin, including the Forum of Fargo-Moorhead. The family-owned company also has television and radio holdings, a commercial printing division, Internet businesses and websites at each of its operations.

Bill Marcil, Jr., President of Forum Communications, said “Forum Communications has been in the business of producing quality journalism for over 100 years. We look forward to building on the legacy of a similar family-owned news operation, working alongside the award-winning Post-Bulletin staff to expand the footprint of our quality local news content.”

Post Bulletin President Len R. Small told the employees the new owners were “worthy custodians” of the company.