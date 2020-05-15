Russia Accuses NYT, FT of Publishing ‘Disinformation’ on Nation’s COVID-19 Death Toll

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova is criticizing news outlets for printing “disinformation” after The New York Times and Financial Times reported that the country’s COVID-19 death toll could be considerably higher than what the Kremlin is reporting.

Zakharova also said the government had sent a letter to each outlet demanding a retraction.

The Russian government says just 642 people have died as a result of COVID-19 in Moscow, the country’s largest city with a population of approximately 12 million.