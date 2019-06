The Russian authorities don’t often climb down in the face of street protests and a media outcry, but the freeing last week of the dogged investigative journalist Ivan Golunov, who was arrested on trumped up drug charges, has buoyed liberal opponents of Vladimir Putin’s Kremlin.

