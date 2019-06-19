News Newsletter News 

Sale of Reading Eagle to MediaNews Group Will Bring 81 Job Cuts This Month

Jon Harris | Morning Call  June 19, 2019

MediaNews Group, a chain known for aggressively snapping up newspapers and implementing cost reductions, has informed Pennsylvania of the first job cuts it plans to make at the 150-year-old Reading Eagle Co.

In a WARN notice, dated Friday but posted online Tuesday, the Reading Eagle’s human resources executive director lists 81 positions that will be cut when the sale to MediaNews Group closes June 30.

