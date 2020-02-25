News Newsletter News 

Samira Ahmed and BBC Reach Settlement Over Equal Pay Claim

Jim Waterson | Guardian   February 25, 2020

The BBC has decided not to appeal against the equal pay case involving the Newswatch presenter Samira Ahmed after she won an employment tribunal against the broadcaster, giving hope to other women seeking back pay from the national broadcaster.

Ahmed successfully claimed she was owed almost £700,000 in back pay because of the difference between her £440-an-episode rate and the £3,000 an episode Jeremy Vine received for hosting Points of View, a similar programme to Newswatch.

