Facing a firestorm of public criticism, San Francisco Police Chief Bill Scott said Tuesday the raid of a journalist’s home earlier this month was prompted by the suspicion that the reporter was a co-conspirator in a criminal investigation, adding that his alleged conduct “crossed the line.”

