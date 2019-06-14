Sarah Huckabee Sanders Leaving White House at the End of the Month

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary who fiercely defended President Trump through one of the most tumultuous periods in American politics while presiding over the end of the iconic daily news briefing, will step down at the end of the month.

