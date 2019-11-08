Save Journalism Project Launches Fundraiser to Pay Laid-Off US Reporters $2-a-Word to Write about Media Job Cuts
Non-profit organisation The Save Journalism Project has launched a crowdfunding campaign to pay laid-off reporters in the US to write about mass job losses in the media industry.
The Freelance Reporting Initiative will produce five stories from the campaign looking into the impact closing news titles has had on local communities and the effects of the continual digital growth of Facebook and Google on the industry.