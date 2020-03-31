Schibsted Sees Subscriptions Mini-Boom

There’s an insatiable appetite for accurate news and information during the coronavirus pandemic. Publishers’ high traffic peaks are translating to subscriptions.

Compared to the first two weeks of the month, Nordic publisher Schibsted has sold twice as many daily subscriptions to its multiple different news brands across Sweden and Norway, a trend for the last two weeks. But the coming months will bring tightening economic pressures, a rise in unemployment plus the initial adrenaline rush of the news cycle will wear off. As it sells monthly, three-monthly and annual subscriptions, it’s too soon for any concrete data on whether these new readers will prove to be long-term advocates. Even so, Schibsted is preparing for the impact on retention.