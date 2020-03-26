Scroll and Mozilla’s Firefox Team Up to Bring Ad-Free News to a Wider Audience

When we last checked in with Scroll, the ad-free-news-experience startup was launching to the public after a yearlong beta. Over that time, Scroll CEO Tony Haile (the former CEO of Chartbeat) had sharpened the product’s twin pitches:

For readers: Wouldn’t you like it if the news sites you read didn’t have so many ads and trackers and general internet gunk on them? And wouldn’t you be willing to support the journalists who produce that news you love with a low $5-a-month payment? (Most of your five bucks goes to publishers, with the sites you visit most getting a larger share.)