Sean Hannity Demands Retraction, Threatens Legal Action Over NYT Column Linking Him to COVID-19 Death

Fox News host Sean Hannity demanded a public retraction and apology from The New York Times on Monday over a column about a New York bar owner and Fox News viewer who died after contracting coronavirus on a cruise, as well as other coverage of the host’s statements during the pandemic.

“We write concerning the New York Times’ blatant and outrageous disregard for the truth in mischaracterizing Mr. Hannity’s coverage of the coronavirus pandemic and blaming him for the tragic death of Joe Joyce,” Hannity’s attorney, Charles Harder, wrote in a letter sent on Monday.