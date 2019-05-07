Seaton Publishing Co. Goes Live With Brainworks Software

Brainworks Software is excited to announce that the Seaton Publishing Company has gone live as of May 1st with Brainworks Advertising, Finance, CRM, Pagination and Xpance publishing solutions. This go live includes the following publications: The Manhattan Mercury, Junction City Union, 1st Infantry Division Post, Wamego Smoke Signal/The Times along with their respective web sites.

Mary Parker, Brainworks Director of Strategic Sales shared, “We are delighted to work with such an innovative media company. I’m confident that our full suite of integrated media software solutions will provide Seaton with the comprehensive functionality they require to execute their strategic goals for all of their print, digital and broadcast properties”.

The Seaton Publishing Company Inc. is a fourth-generation family owned company based in Manhattan, Kansas. The Seaton family has owned and operated the Manhattan Mercury since 1915 and purchased Junction City Daily Union a year ago, which included the First Infantry Division Post weekly newspaper. The Daily Union produces under a contract with the U.S. Army; and the Wamego Smoke Signal and Wamego Times. Both are weekly newspapers. Seaton Publishing is affiliated with other family-owned newspapers in Winfield and Arkansas City, Kan.; Hastings and Alliance, Neb.; Spearfish, S.D.; Sheridan, Wyo.; and Grand Junction, Colo. The family also owns the Manhattan Broadcasting group of radio stations in Manhattan.