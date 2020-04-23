Seattle Times Co. Gets Nearly $10 Million in Federal Coronavirus-Aid Funds

The Seattle Times Co. has received a $9.9 million federal coronavirus-aid loan that will give the newspaper temporary relief in the face of a sharp drop in advertising revenue due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a lifeline for us for the next 60 days,” said company President and Chief Financial Officer Alan Fisco, who acknowledged the Seattle Times had otherwise faced the prospect of layoffs and cutbacks in hours. “This gives us a little bit of breathing room.”