Seeking a New International Audience, The Washington Post Launches Its First Spanish-Language News Podcast
The Washington Post published the first episode of its new Spanish-language podcast today, its latest effort to expand its international audience and cross over into another language.
Today's news? Trump's new tariffs on steel and aluminum against Brazil and Argentina—plus an interview with former Bolivian president Evo Morales, who fled to Mexico after protests followed his re-election win in October.