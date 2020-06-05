Senate Confirms Conservative Filmmaker to Lead U.S. Media Agency

The Senate on Thursday confirmed Michael Pack, a conservative filmmaker who President Trump has said he hopes will dictate more favorable news coverage of his administration, to lead the independent agency in charge of state-funded media outlets.

The vote, 53 to 38, came after Mr. Trump personally intervened to expedite Mr. Pack’s nomination, which had initially stalled amid concerns from senators in both parties and hit a snag more recently amid an investigation by the District of Columbia attorney general into whether he illegally funneled funds from his nonprofit group to his for-profit film company.