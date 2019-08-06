News Newsletter News 

Setting up a Secure Way to Solicit Tips Isn’t Just a Good Thing to Do, It’s the Ethical Thing to Do

Ren LaForme | Poynter   August 6, 2019

It used to be an envelope without a return address or a shadowy man with a suggestive name in a parking garage. Now it’s Signal, SecureDrop and WhatsApp. As the times have changed, so too have the ways news organizations accept tips from would-be whistleblowers. The New York TimesThe Washington PostThe Wall Street JournalUSA Today, NPR and NBC News, among plenty of others, have published standalone tip pages that every news organization (and others who work with vulnerable populations) should seek to emulate.

