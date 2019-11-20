Seven Chicago Newsrooms Launch Examination of Mayor Lightfoot’s First Year
As Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot marks the first six months of her tenure, a collaboration of seven local news organizations is launching a series of articles examining the Lightfoot administration’s progress toward its stated goals.
The participating newsrooms are the Better Government Association, Block Club Chicago, Chalkbeat Chicago, The Chicago Reporter (all members of the Institute for Nonprofit News), as well as The Daily Line, La Raza and The TRiiBE.Read More