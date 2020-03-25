Seven Ways Publishers Can Help Their Advertisers Right Now

These are challenging times. Where we are now versus two weeks ago is a completely different living, economic, and media environment. Realistically, we don’t even know what next week will bring. COVID-19 has certainly changed—well, everything.

For news publishers, there have always been challenges. Users recognise the value, the trusted content, and the professional quality. For advertising, it can be challenging when there are negative news stories. Now, that feels like every day.