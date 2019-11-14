Shafer: The Press Should Name the Whistleblower

Ever since the whistleblower dropped a dime on President Donald Trump’s Ukrainian “ drug deal,” the establishment press has tied itself in knots over whether we should publish the whistleblower’s name. While insisting that it is protecting the informant by withholding details that would put him at risk, the press has danced a sloppy burlesque, stripping off a feathered boa here, a slip skirt there to reveal most if not all of the whistleblower’s bare skin to careful readers.