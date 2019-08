Journalists don’t have thin skins, broadcaster Edward R. Murrow is reputed to have said, they have no skins. Reporters are so sensitive that you needn’t criticize their work to earn a buzz saw in the face in return. Just offer the observation, “I saw your piece,” and frown. They’ll be on you with tooth and claw in a millisecond, demanding to know what you’re implying.

