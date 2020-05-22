Shareholders Approve Hedge Fund Alden’s Seats on Tribune Publishing Board Amid Efforts to Break Up Newspaper Chain
Shareholders of Tribune Publishing elected two representatives of hedge fund Alden Global Capital to the newspaper chain’s board Thursday, as the man with the third-largest stake in the company seeks to break it up.
Mason Slaine, who owns a 7.9% stake in the company, told the Tribune he voted against all six board nominees at Tribune Publishing’s annual shareholder meeting, and said he now believes the company should sell all of its newspapers to local investors.