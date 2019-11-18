Shelbyville Times-Gazette Sold to Holler Media

A newly-formed company, Holler Media, LLC, has purchased three publications in central-Tennessee from Rust Communications, according to Randy Cope of Cribb, Greene & Cope, who represented the seller.

Publications in the transaction were the Shelbyville Times-Gazette in Shelbyville, Tennessee, the Marshall County Tribune, in Lewisburg, Tennessee, and the Bedford/Marshall County Shopper, in Shelbyville, Tennessee.

Rust Communications, based in Cape Girardeau, Missouri, continues to own more than 40 publications in eight states.

Cribb, Greene & Cope is a leading merger and acquisition firm with offices in Arkansas, Montana, and California.