Sick of Coronavirus News? The Boston Globe is Running a Serialized Novella (With a Strong Boston Accent)

Joshua Benton | Nieman Lab   May 4, 2020

An enigmatic card shark.
An ex-con looking for the score of a lifetime.
A priceless haul of stolen art.
A professor who uncovers a secret that could change the world.
And a mystery as old as the country itself…
A mystery that someone’s willing to kill for.

If that sounds like a mashup of “Rounders,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” “The DaVinci Code,” and “National Treasure: Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Heist,” you’re not too far off. But that’s the log line for a series The Boston Globe began running Sunday: a serialized novella called “The Mechanic.”

