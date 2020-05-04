Sick of Coronavirus News? The Boston Globe is Running a Serialized Novella (With a Strong Boston Accent)

An enigmatic card shark.

An ex-con looking for the score of a lifetime.

A priceless haul of stolen art.

A professor who uncovers a secret that could change the world.

And a mystery as old as the country itself…

A mystery that someone’s willing to kill for.

If that sounds like a mashup of “Rounders,” “Ocean’s Eleven,” “The DaVinci Code,” and “National Treasure: Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum Heist,” you’re not too far off. But that’s the log line for a series The Boston Globe began running Sunday: a serialized novella called “The Mechanic.”