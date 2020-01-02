SJC Rules in Favor of UMass Student Newspaper Editor in Defamation Case

In a closely watched defamation case, the state’s highest court has ruled in favor of a one-time editor at a University of Massachusetts student newspaper.

The Supreme Judicial Court said Cady Vishniac can’t be held liable for publishing a synopsis of a police blotter item alongside photos police released to help them find an allegedly suspicious man who was reported to be taking photos of women—but who later denied the allegations, was never charged, and whose phone wasn’t found to have any such images.