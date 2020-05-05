Slovenia’s PM Janša Channels Orbán With Attacks on Media and Migrants

Since taking office in March, Slovenia’s rightwing prime minister, Janez Janša, has been busy on Twitter. He has called critical journalists liars and “presstitutes”, and said the director general of the World Health Organization (WHO) should resign. On Wednesday, he retweeted an article suggesting press freedom advocates who had raised alarm about his actions had been using cocaine.

Janša, who has a Trump-like tendency to fire off inflammatory tweets and is a close ally of the far-right Hungarian prime minister, Viktor Orbán, took office after the country’s previous prime minister, Marjan Šarec, resigned, hoping for early elections. Janša was able to form a coalition with his Slovenian Democratic party and three other parties.