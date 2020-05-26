Small-Town Nebraska Newspaper, Hammered by Loss of Revenue, Finds New Life with New Owners
Over 140 years, the Stanton Register has detailed the history of its northeast Nebraska circulation area, from the advent of electricity in 1903 to the violent twin tornadoes that roared past in 2014 and the devastating flood of 2019.
But late last month, with advertising revenue drying up as businesses closed because of COVID-19, the owners of the 600-circulation weekly newspaper decided to call it quits.